Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM has awarded project contracts for a more than 28 kilometres of tunnels in the futuristic city, including separate ones for high-speed and freight rail services. The separation would make the ‘movement of people and goods faster, safer and easier’.
“The sheer scope and scale of the tunneling work to be undertaken highlights the complexity and ambition of the project,” said Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of Neom, one of the Kingdom’s giga-projects. “We are inspiring a new way of living, making seamless mobility possible, reducing emissions and protecting our environment. We are not only making a giant leap for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but we are also establishing a model for sustainable living around the world.”
The rock excavated as part of the tunneling will be reused within the permanent concrete lining of the tunnels and other projects within Neom for ‘minimal impact to natural landscapes’.
The contracts have been awarded to two joint venture groups. The first goes to the FCC Construction, China State Construction Engineering Corporation and Shibh Al-Jazira Contracting Company consortium. The second is with Samsung C&T Corporation, Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co., and Saudi Archirodon Company Ltd JV.