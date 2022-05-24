1 of 6
Visitors to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos can enjoy Saudi design and food at the Saudi Cafe, which is open throughout the event. The Saudi cafe has opened in Switzerland, which is host to the annual event that features the attendance of leading minds from the world.
Image Credit: twitter@SaudiTourism
The cafe in Davos features Saudi delicacies including pumpkin jereesh, and rose mamoul crumble, Saudi coffee and other dishes featuring special ingredients brought in from different regions of the country.
Image Credit: twitter@SaudiTourism
Saudi Arabia launched a tourism visa in 2019, which marked an increased emphasis on the tourism sector of the country. Travellers are able to obtain a one-year or multiple entry visa allowing them to spend up to 90 days in Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: twitter@SaudiTourism
The visa fees are SAR 300 [Dh294], and the cost of the comprehensive medical insurance that covers COVID-19 treatment is SAR 180 [Dh176] including tax, bringing the total to SAR 480 [Dh470].
Image Credit: twitter/ @SaudiTourism
The World Economic Forum is a gathering of business and government leaders where issues such as climate change are being discussed.
Image Credit: twitter @SaudiTourism
Saudi Arabia has been a location of interest for tourists and others alike. Recently, flagship carrier Saudia announced that it would operate weekly flights from Neom to Dubai from June-end. Neom is a planned megacity in Saudi Arabia’s northwest region.
Image Credit: twitter/ @SaudiTourism