According to Knight Frank, a change in Dubai’s population demographics has been a major factor in a shift in residential preferences. According to its recent report, there has been a substantial increase in Dubai’s middle-class over the past 10 years to 2017. “Currently, households earning up to $150,000 [Dh550,500] per annum make up 60 per cent of households, up from 40 per cent a decade earlier. This has meant that there has been a strong level of demand in the affordable to mainstream segments of the market,” Knight Frank stated, noting how a big chunk of residents will gravitate towards more affordable areas close to the Metro.