Zim Cyber City, a $500 million mixed-use hi-tech park at the outskirts of Zimbabwe’s capital city Harare, was launched on Wednesday.
Being developed by UAE-based diversified industrial conglomerate Mulk International, the 2.5 million sq.ft. project is currently under construction in Mount Hampden, New Harare.
“Zim Cyber City stands to become Zimbabwe’s landmark project, offering a world-class high-end lifestyle to all the residents. Our government fully supports this exciting development, said Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, while launching the project.
The cyber city will facilitate special window clearance of blockchain and digital assets licences and bank accounts, cutting-edge office spaces and high-end residential living for all individuals and entities operating and living in the community. It will include 24/7 advanced, built-in surveillance technology that is directly connected to local law enforcement authorities for maximum security of the residents.
“Zim Cyber City is the first of many investments that our group, Mulk International, has committed to delivering through the special economic status channel of Zimbabwe Global Investments,” said Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk International.
The project was proposed to the Zimbabwe president by Mulk International during his visit to the UAE at Expo 2020 Dubai.
This is the first such large-scale investment by a UAE-based business house into Zimbabwean economy that will strengthen the bilateral relationship between the UAE and Zimbabwe. It is also the first real estate investment in Zimbabwe through the Zimbabwe Global Investments (ZGI) Special Economic Zone (SEZ) programme.