1 of 10
1. Dubai has been ranked the most popular travel destination in the world in TikTok, with 81.8 billion views of the hashtag #Dubai. Placing second in 2021’s index, Dubai has usurped the top spot from New York City, overturning a huge lead and showing just how much Dubai has grown in popularity.
Image Credit: WAM
2 of 10
2. In second place is New York City, which has attracted 59.5 billion views on TikTok. While New York may have lost its place as the most popular travel destination on TikTok, the city still attracts vast numbers of viewers on the platform, and could well reclaim the top spot in future years.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
3. London is in the third place with 36.8 billion views, overtaking last year’s bronze medallist Istanbul.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
4 of 10
4. Istanbul (Turkey): 34 billion views
Image Credit: Shutterstock
5 of 10
5. Paris (France): 33 billion views
Image Credit: AP
6 of 10
6. Miami (United States): 24.6 billion views
Image Credit: Shutterstock
7 of 10
7. Los Angeles (United States): 20.8 billion views
Image Credit: Shutterstock
8 of 10
8. Chicago (United States): 17.9 billion views
Image Credit: Shutterstock
9 of 10
9. Toronto (Canada): 17.1 billion views
Image Credit:
10 of 10
10. Madrid (Spain): 16 billion views
Image Credit: Shutterstock