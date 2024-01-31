What areas of Sharjah are booming?

The launch of five real estate and urban projects across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors resulted in over 14,713 properties traded.



Sharjah has 90 per cent of the real estate trades, with 7,859 transactions being in the city. At the forefront of real estate activity is the Muwaileh Commercial area, with 1,586 transactions and a trading volume of Dh 2.1 billion.