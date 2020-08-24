Dubai: A tough market to rent out? Not necessarily.
Dubai Government owned wasl properties has rented out 126 homes – in six hours. This was during its ‘Summer Deals’ campaign last Thursday (August 20), where apartments across its project portfolio were put up on lease.
On the day of the campaign, wasl offered 5–10 per cent discounts on the rental fee, depending on the location, property type, and size of the unit, and the possibility of making payments through 12 cheques.
Potential tenants can reserve their desired units by submitting all the required personal details as well as settle and receive their lease contracts in a few minutes. Moreover, to ensure transparency, wasl livestreamed the leasing process and performance on Instagram.
In all, the developer had reserved 500 units as part of the campaign, and will be running a second one-day event on August 27. “wasl expects to lease an additional 200 units,” a statement said. “Existing tenants can also benefit from these offers by moving to new units, upgrading, or downgrading based on their desired units and locations.”