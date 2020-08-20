1 of 12
A man attempts to look past opaque glass of an occupied toilet cubicle designed by Shigeru Ban.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 12
A man walks past a transparent toilet at Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park in the Shibuya district of Tokyo.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 12
An interior view of a transparent toilet.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 12
A man inside a transparent toilet designed by Shigeru Ban.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 12
A man uses a transparent toilet designed by Shigeru Ban.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 12
A woman stands in front of a transparent toilet at Haru-no-Ogawa Community Park in the Shibuya district of Tokyo.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 12
A general view of a transparent toilet designed by Shigeru Ban.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 12
The toilets are made from 'smart glass' that turns opaque when the cubicles are occupied.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 12
A woman takes pictures of a transparent toilet at Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park in the Shibuya district of Tokyo.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 12
A man uses a transparent toilet at Haru-no-Ogawa Community Park in the Shibuya district of Tokyo.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 12
Pedestrians are seen past a transparent toilet designed by Shigeru Ban.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 12
A general view of a transparent toilet designed by Shigeru Ban.
Image Credit: AFP