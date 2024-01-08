Dubai: One of Dubai's landmark hotel properties is getting a new identity - the Address Fountain Views will from January 8 be the 'Address Dubai Mall'.
The change reflects the property owner's - Emaar Properties - intention to 'uphold its iconic status' and deliver the 'signature experience associated with the Address Hotels + Resorts brand'.
The hotel is directly connected to Dubai Mall - the world’s largest retail and entertainment destination - and the recently opened Chinatown Dubai Mall. It features 193 rooms and 783 residences with six restaurants and spa facilities. The property opened late 2019.
"The rebranding of Address Fountain Views is more than just a name change; it's a reaffirmation of our commitment to unrivalled luxury and excellence," said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar.
There have been a few re-branding moves in the local hospitality sector, some of which centered in and around Downtown Dubai.
On the residential side, units at the Address Dubai Mall are listing at Dh3.5 million for a one-bedroom unit, while a 3-bedroom format has an asking price of Dh9 million.