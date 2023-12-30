Dubai: Starting January 1 in 2024, the iconic Address Dubai Mall and Address Boulevard will be completely renamed and placed under the Kempinski brand umbrella, Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) said in a press release on Friday.

The two properties will be named Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai (instead of Address Boulevard), and Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai (instead of Address Dubai Mall), effective January 1, 2024.

Address Hotels and Resorts is a luxury hospitality brand founded by Emaar Hospitality Group, a subsidiary of listed developer Emaar Properties, in 2008. The group also owns and manages hotels under hospitality brands Rove Hotels, Vida Hotels and Resorts, and Armani.

Emaar has sold a few of their Address properties over the past decade. The two flagship hotels now going under the Kempinski brand were sold to ADNH, along with three other properties – Address Dubai Marina, Vida Downtown and Manzil Downtown – in 2018. The properties were sold for a lump sum of around Dh2.2 billion.

In 2021, a European fund reportedly bought Emaar’s Sky View Tower which also houses the Address Sky View hotel and residential units, for over Dh750 million.

More rebranding in 2024

As part of the 2018 deal, ADNH entered into long-term management agreements with Emaar to continue operations under the Address and Vida brands.

This will change in 2024 for all five properties that ADNH bought – Address Dubai Marina will become JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Vida Downtown Dubai Hotel will be named Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, and Manzil Downtown Dubai Hotel will be known as The Heritage Hotel, Autograph Collection.

In addition to the these two properties, Dubai is home to Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates and Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah

The five properties will ‘undergo carefully planned enhancements’ to be on-brand and keep the high standards of luxury they are known for, ADNH added, while guests will continue to enjoy a seamless service.

The new hotels Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai is 72 storeys high and boasts 198 well-appointed rooms and suites. The hotel features a collection of dining halls, a spa, three swimming pools and a kids’ club.



Kempinski Hotel Central Avenue Dubai has 245 rooms and suites and is conveniently connected to The Dubai Mall. The hotel has a selection of dining venues featuring cuisines from around the globe, and a luxurious spa.

Kempinski deal

ADNH expects the ground-breaking collaboration with hotel group Kempinski Hotels to ‘redefine luxury in Dubai, promising an immersive experience that befits each hotel's unique identity.’

Khalid Anib, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi National Hotels, said, “We are delighted to see the Kempinski flag flying over two of our most prestigious properties in Dubai. The Kempinski brand is a symbol of excellence that represents the very best of European hospitality. The company’s strong track record and expertise in the region makes it an ideal partner to usher these two hotels into the next era.”

From left to right: Khalid Anib, Chief Executive Officer, ADNH; Sheikh Ahmed Mohammed Sultan Suroor Aldhahiri, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, ADNH; Aymen bin Tawfeeq Almoayed, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Kempinski AG; René Nijhof, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Kempinski S.A. Image Credit: Supplied

René Nijhof, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Kempinski S.A, commented, "This important milestone marks an enormous step forward for Kempinski and cements our role as one of the dominant luxury hotel brands in the Middle East.”

He added, “These two landmark hotels will embody a sense of modern Arabian luxury and timeless European elegance. Kempinski has been present in the Middle East for more than 26 years, and it remains one of the most dynamic and exciting parts of the world for us.”