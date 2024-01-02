1 of 12
As far as travel resolutions for 2024 go, UAE travellers have already started planning and they have honed in on one main interest – cultural experiences. While budgets still matter – with most residents making final travel decisions based on air fares – travellers are also looking to get immersive cultural experiences, enjoy unique ‘travel vibes’ and sample local food, according to Skyscanner’s search data.
UAE residents are exceptionally well located to make these trips happen since there are direct flights to all these destinations either Dubai or Abu Dhabi, or both. Here are the 10 top destinations (in reverse order) that spiked over 300 per cent search interest from users in the UAE throughout 2023 - when compared to the same period in 2022.
#10 Paris, France: Just over 7.5 hours away from the UAE, January and February are the cheapest months to travel to this romantic city in Europe. There are direct flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, or you could choose a stopover for significant savings. Museums, delicious food, churches, the Eiffel Tower and Disneyland Paris are major stops for tourists.
#9 Athens, Greece: Around 5.5 hours from the UAE, Athens is great for both kinds of travellers – the ones who love history and culture, and the ones who just want to relax on a beach. Greek cuisine is a must-try and so is the nightlife on the islands.
#8 London, UK: Located around 7.5 hours away by flight, London is a popular destination among UAE residents, The city boasts many historical attractions and museums, along with a diverse and thriving food scene. If you are focused on budgets, plan a trip to London before March.
#7 New York, US: New York, at a flight time of nearly 16 hours, is one of the most popular long-haul destinations preferred by UAE travellers, according to Skyscanner. Lonely Planet suggests March to May for budget-conscious travellers as it is the perfect mid-way season between summer rush and the end of winter. Additionally, fares have dropped substantially on this route in 2023, making it more affordable for residents.
#6 Amsterdam, Netherlands: Like the other European cities on this list, Amsterdam is less than eight hours away from the UAE. This unique city sees a summer rush from March and September, which is the best time to enjoy the weather and all the touristy activities. If you want to save money, travel before or after this peak season. The city is perfectly placed for trips to nearby European countries.
#5 Berlin, Germany: This German city is around six hours by flight and seasoned travellers comment that Berlin is the perfect mix of modern fun and historic landmarks. You could also easily take day trips to other German cities or European countries by bus and train. We are seeing generally lower fares until the end of May before the summer travel season begins.
#4 Rome, Italy: Rome is the perfect cultural escape located under seven hours away. Fares are under Dh1,600 until end of March, before peaking to highs of over Dh2,000 in summer from June. For lovers of architecture, paintings and landmarks of historical significance, Rome is the best option, and you could add in other European cities to your trip if you plan ahead.
#3 Tokyo, Japan: With Tokyo at just over 9 hours away by air, Japan is high on UAE residents’ list, especially since the introduction of the 90-day e-visa for under Dh100. Tokyo is renowned as a gamers’ destination. Visitors can enjoy the beautiful gardens and the delicious food scene. While fares are around Dh2000 to Dh3000 for most of the year, cherry blossom season is from late March to early April.
#2 Antalya, Turkiye: Antalya is just around 4 hours away, making it perfect for one of your short breaks during the year. You can enjoy beautiful azure waters as you take in the historical landmarks that the country is best-known for. Domestic air travel in Turkey is relatively cheap, so you could also add in other Turkish cities to your itinerary.
#1 Osaka, Japan: Three times as many people in UAE are searching for Osaka (9 hours by flight), according to Skyscanner data throughout 2023 (when compared to 2022). Osaka Castle is a must-visit here, and the city has a beautiful collection of shrines and temples to see. The city also features a vibrant food culture and is more laid-back in comparison to the capital city of Tokyo.
