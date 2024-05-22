The logistics facility is being developed as part of a joint venture between Dubai South and Aldar to create Grade A logistics facilities at Dubai South’s Logistics District.

The logistics facility, expected to be completed by Q2 2025, will cover an area of 22,915 square meters and will offer third-party logistics, e-commerce, and goods handling services.

It is designed to attain a LEED Silver certification and features innovative, energy-saving elements.

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of Logistics District, Dubai South, said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Kuehne+Nagel, who will benefit from our state-of-the-art infrastructure and customised advanced services to expand their presence and cater to the demand on logistics services regionally. Our partnership with Aldar is a strategic one, and we are committed to attracting the top players to contribute to the key priorities of the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’- in establishing Dubai as one of the top five logistics hubs in the world.”

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, said: “The logistics sector represents a hugely promising opportunity for Aldar, and we are delighted with the accelerated progress we are making in collaboration with Dubai South. Together, we are building scalable logistics facilities that respond to the burgeoning demand for high-grade facilities in the UAE from global firms such as Kuehne+Nagel.”