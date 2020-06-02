These are for additional infrastructure works at the Phase 1 residential cluster

The Jubail Island in Abu Dhabi will eventually be home for up to 6,000 residents. Handover of the first plots are scheduled for Q3-2021. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Abu Dhabi: The Jubail Island Investment Company has awarded a Dh200 million contract to Gulf Contractors Company, for infrastructure works at its flagship development in Abu Dhabi.

The works are part of an 18-month project for the remaining residential zones within Phase 1 of the Dh5 billion Jubail Island project. An Dh80 million contract for infrastructure works for the initial village and central loop road was previously awarded in mid-December.

Overall infrastructure works on Jubail Island cumulatively add up to approximately Dh600 million, of which works worth Dh400 million are underway.

Prime spot

Jubail Island is a designated freehold investment zone that will comprise a mix of serviced plots, high-end and mid-range properties as well as retail, office park and F&B outlets. It is located between Saadiyat and Yas Islands, and will be able to accommodate up to 6,000 residents.

The scope of the new contract comprises the construction of over 47.5 kilometres of internal roads in the Nad Al Dhabi, Seef Al Jubail and Ain Al Maha “villages”.

“Jubail Island has been designed as, and is destined to become, a premier lifestyle community in Abu Dhabi,” said Mounir Haidar, managing director of JIIC.