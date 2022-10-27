Dubai: There is no holding back Aldar Properties, which has just delivered its ninth consecutive quarter of ‘record-breaking’ sales. In the year to September, the Abu Dhabi master-developer’s overall sales is at Dh9.3 billion – and that’s Dh2 billion over the whole of 2021.

This meant Aldar’s nine-month net profit came to Dh2.13 billion, which is 38 per cent on top of last year same time. It was carved out of revenues of Dh8.07 billion, which is higher by 28 per cent y-o-y.

The group’s development backlog stands at Dh14.5 billion by end-September, while the revenue backlog works out to a robust Dh9.06 billion, which is up 55 per cent year-on-year. (In the third quarter alone, revenues were at Dh2.71 billion and which led to profits of Dh601 million.)

Aldar has clearly been served well by the series of high-visibility launches it has had at Yas and Saadiyat islands. Plus, there have been the acquisitions of built-up assets in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. Plus, there is the SODIC acquisition Aldar made in Egypt in tandem with ADQ. Now, SODIC has made its intent to buy another Egyptian developer, Orascom Real Estate. To date, SODIC has contributed Dh924 million in revenue and Dh199 million in EBITDA to Aldar's numbers. (Aldar-ADQ own just over 85 per cent in SODIC.)

Cash to buy - Dh5b of it

Expect a lot more of that, with Aldar confirming Dh5 billion in surplus capital bring 'allocated to fund equity contributions towards acquisitions over the next 9-12 months'. (Aldar has suggested potential interest in GEMS, the Dubai-based operator of schools and which could be up for sale.)

A strong finish to 2022 "With a busy Q4-22 events calendar and tourist season now in play, Aldar sees a strong and buoyant real estate market with positive sentiment continuing well into 2023 as Abu Dhabi continues to position itself as a premier investment destination and world-renowned location to live, work and visit," according to the developer.

“Having demonstrated strength and agility through various economic cycles, Aldar continues to accelerate its sustainable growth in a bullish UAE market, while creating long-term value for its shareholders," said Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO. "As such, we are intent on maintaining our pace of investment activity in the region, backed by our strong liquidity position and driven by our transformational growth strategy.