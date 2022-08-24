Abu Dhabi: Aldar Properties has announced the launch of Yas Park Gate, its latest gated community that will be located on the doorstep of Yas Park, a first-of-its-kind family and recreational activity park in Abu Dhabi.
The Dh1.15 billion residential development will feature 508 new homes spanning over 255,000 sq.m.
Units will be available for purchase from September 1, with two- and three-bedroom townhouses starting at Dh1.74 million, and four-bedroom villas starting from Dh3.20 million. Inspired by customer desire for community living, homes in the gated development benefit from an elegant Mediterranean style of architecture, and buyers will have a choice of two interior colour options.
Construction of Yas Park Gate is due to begin in Q1 2023, with handovers expected to commence in Q1 2026.
“Yas Park Gate represents the next stage of the broader North Yas masterplan, which will further solidify the island as one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after destinations. Our research has shown growing customer demand for amenity-driven communities, so that has been a core focus for this development. As such, we expect to see strong demand from both homeowners and international and local investors seeking an attractive investment opportunity,” said Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development.
“Yas Park Gate is within walking distance of Yas Park, which will provide residents and visitors with a full suite of recreational, leisure and entertainment offerings on their doorsteps. The park is designed to be enjoyed all year round and to cater for people of all ages and interests.”
The development will have easy access to the 115,000 sq.m. Yas Park.
Sustainability first
Key sustainability measures taken at Yas Park Gate include efficient water fixtures and fittings that reduce consumption by 18 per cent, responsible sourcing of building materials to reduce the development’s carbon footprint, and using smart building designs and efficient cooling systems to achieve a 25 per cent decrease in energy consumption.