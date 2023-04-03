Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new 'Lock chat' feature for Android beta which will allow users to lock chats and keep them hidden.

This new feature will improve the users' privacy as it will help users to lock their most private chats within the chat's contact or group info, reports WABetaInfo.

Here's how it works: When a chat is locked, it can only be accessed using the user's fingerprint or passcode, making it almost impossible for anyone else to open the chat.

Also, if someone attempts to access the user's phone and fails to provide the needed authentication, they will be asked to clear the chat to open it.

This feature also helps to keep media private by making sure that photos and videos sent in a locked chat are not automatically saved to the device's gallery.

The ability to lock chats is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

New text editor

Meanwhile, on Friday, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new text editor experience to some beta testers on Android beta. Beta testers can now edit photos, videos and GIFs in the text editor, reports WABetaInfo.

Users will also be able to easily switch between different fonts by tapping one of the font options displayed above the keyboard. The text alignment can also be changed to the left, centre or right, providing users with more control over formatting text within images, videos and GIFs.

Beta users can change the text background colour, making it simpler for them to differentiate important text from the rest.

Some new fonts have also been released to beta testers, including Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2 and Morning Breeze, the report said.

Earlier, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature called "audio chats", which will be available within conversations in a future update of the application on Android.

15 new durations for disappearing messages

According to reports, WhatsApp is working on 15 new durations for disappearing messages. Currently, the platform supports three durations for disappearing messages-- 24 hours, 7 days and 90 days, reports WABetaInfo. The new durations will be present under the "More options" menu.

The menu will include 15 new durations -- 1 year, 180 days, 60 days, 30 days, 21 days, 14 days, 6 days, 5 days, 4 days, 3 days, 2 days, 12 hours, 6 hours, 3 hours and 1 hour.

Users will undoubtedly have more control over the messages they send and receive with the addition of more durations for disappearing messages.

The report further mentioned that the 1-hour duration will likely be helpful for messages containing sensitive or confidential information because it will enable users to send a message that vanishes quickly, preventing the message from being saved on the recipient's device for a long time.

For those who are unaware, disappearing messages is a feature that allows users to send messages that disappear from both the sender and receiver's chat after a certain period of time.

According to reports, the messaging platform is introducing a new "multi-selection" feature for messages on Windows beta.

New feature to disable multiple answers within polls

WhatsApp is testing a feature that prevents multiple responses in polls on Windows beta. A new option is available within the poll creator which allows users to force other people to select only one answer, reports WABetaInfo.

As respondents are forced to select the option they firmly believe in, this new feature will result in more accurate polls. Moreover, this feature can be especially helpful for queries that only need one response as the poll will be more relevant.

Some WhatsApp beta testers have already received this functionality for Android and iOS.

The ability to disable multiple answers within polls is currently available for some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update available on the Microsoft Store, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

It was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new "multi-selection" feature for messages on Windows beta.

With the new feature, users can select multiple messages after clicking on "Select" within the context menu of a conversation. Also, they can click anywhere within a conversation and then the "Select messages" option will appear.

Readability of messages in community groups

The messaging platform is rolling out a new full-width messaging interface for community announcement groups to some best testers on iOS beta, which will improve the readability of conversations.

Now, when beta testers open a community announcement group, message bubbles will cover the full width of the screen and the profile icon will be shown within the bubble, reports WABetainfo.

With the new interface, users will be able to read messages easily because the text will be displayed on a wider line.

Also, as the community announcement groups are the only conversations to receive this new interface, they will easily stand out from other chats.

The full-width messaging experience within community announcement groups is currently available to some beta testers after installing the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.