'Multi-selection'

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new "multi-selection" feature for messages on Windows beta.

Beta testers can now select multiple messages within a conversation and then choose to delete or forward them all at once on WhatsApp for Windows, reports WABetaInfo.

With the new feature, users can select multiple messages after clicking on "Select" within the context menu of a conversation.

Also, they can click anywhere within a conversation and then the "Select messages" option will appear.

The new feature is useful as earlier users had to select messages one by one and delete or forward them individually.

However, now, by selecting multiple messages at once, users can save their time and effort.

The ability to select multiple messages has been released to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2309.2.0 update available on the Microsoft Store, and is expected to be rolled out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

'Approve new participants'

For some beta testers on Android and iOS, the WhatsApp messaging platform is reportedly launching a new feature called "approve new participants" in group settings.

With this feature, group administrators will be able to manage how the approval of new members works in their groups, according to WABetaInfo.

In particular, when the option is enabled, anyone trying to join a group will be subject to approval by an administrator.

Moreover, the report said that the feature could offer more control over who joins the group -- by toggling the approve new participants option, group admins will now be able to approve or reject new participants when they join the group, even if they have used a group invite link.

In addition, this could also help admins limit the large number of requests they receive from people who want to join a subgroup of their community.

This feature will roll out to even more beta testers over the coming weeks, the report mentioned.

New emojis

WhatsApp is rolling out 21 new emojis to some beta testers for Android. According to WABetaInfo, it is no longer necessary to download and use a different keyboard to send these 21 emojis from the latest Unicode 15.0, as they can now be sent directly from the official WhatsApp keyboard.

Earlier, the new 21 emojis were not visible within the official WhatsApp keyboard as they were under development, but it was possible to send them by using an alternate keyboard.

Moreover, the report said that the introduction of new emojis finally eliminates the problem that confused users, as they could receive these emojis but were unable to send them without workarounds.

According to the report, some users may be able to access the new emojis from the official WhatsApp keyboard starting today, even on different versions of the app.

In order to increase the chances of your account getting enabled, it is still recommended that you keep WhatsApp updated to the latest version, the report added.

'Push name within chat list'

A new "Push name within the chat list" feature for WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by Meta, is currently rolling out on iOS beta.

Beta testers will now see push names within the chat list instead of the phone numbers every time they receive a message from an unknown group member, reports WABetainfo.

This feature will make it easier for the users to understand who the unknown contact is without any need to save the number as a new contact.

It will be useful for participants in large group chats where it is difficult to keep track of who is who.

This feature is currently available for some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

New 'text editor'

The messaging platform is also working on a new text editor for its drawing tool, for iOS beta.

The new text editor will allow users to easily switch between different fonts by simply tapping one of the font options available above the keyboard, reports WABetaInfo.

However, it is already possible to change the text font, but the new interface will make it easier for users to quickly choose the font they want.

Also, it will be possible to change text alignment to the left, centre or right, which will give users more control over formatting their text within images, videos and GIFs.

With the new text editor, users will also be able to change the text background colour.

New fonts will be available when the revamped text editor will be released to some beta testers.

The new text editor is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

In January this year, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on this new text editor for Android beta.

Expiration date for groups

According to reports, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will enable users to specify an expiration date for groups in the iOS beta version of the app.

The new option will be available within group info, reports WABetaInfo.

When this feature will be released, users will be able to choose from various expiration options such as one day, one week or a custom date.

Moreover, users will also likely be able to change or remove an expiration date which was set before if they change their mind.

However, the choice will be personal and will not be applied to other group participants.

This feature will work as a good storage tool to save space by helping users to manage groups over time.

The ability to choose an expiration date for the groups is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the application, the report said.

'Mute Calls'

A new feature called "silence unknown callers," which will let users mute calls from unknown numbers while still displaying them in the calls list and notification center, is reportedly being developed WhatsApp.

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for Android.

This feature will also include several advantages, such as reducing interruptions and potentially avoiding spam calls.

Users will find the toggle located in the app settings, and once enabled, calls from unknown numbers will get silenced, but they will still be shown in the calls list and notification centre, said the report.

Call Link

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new "Call Link" feature on Windows beta, which will allow users to create a link to join a call.

Split View

WhatsApp is rolling out a new "Split view" feature for tablets, which will allow users to see and use two different sections of the application side by side at the same time, on Android beta.

Usually, the chat view takes up the entire screen when users open a chat on the tablet version of the application and then users have to go back to the chat list again if they want to open a different conversation.

With the new feature, the chat list will always be visible when opening a chat.

Sticker maker tool