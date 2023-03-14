Dubai: Bids of Dh5.51 billion were raised for the second auction of the UAE’s Treasury bonds for the year. This meant an over-subscription by 5x.
The two tranches meant a final allocation of Dh550 million for the 2-year tenor and Dh550 million for the 3-year, with a total of Dh1.1 billion issued in the auction. “The success is reflected in the attractive market driven price at the time of the auction,” the UAE MoF said in a statement. “The T-Bonds achieved a pricing of 5-20 basis points over the applicable US Treasury benchmark with similar maturity.”
In 2022, the Ministry of Finance issued T-Bonds aggregated Dh9 billion with tenors of 2-, 3- and 5- years.
The latest auction followed the practice of re-opening the T-Bonds, which ‘helps in building up the size of individual bond issues over time and improves liquidity in the secondary market’.
The T-Bonds program contributes to building the UAE dirham-denominated yield curve, plus adding strength to the local debt capital market.