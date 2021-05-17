Dubai: Snapchat users in the UAE and Middle East have a chance to get creative – and get paid for it, with the messaging platform adding the ‘Spotlight’ feature for users here.
Local Snapchatters can earn a share from uploading their creative efforts. They don’t have to be a celebrity, influencer, or public figure to earn from their Snaps. Snapchatters do need to be 16 or older to earn, and where applicable, obtain parental consent.
Pay for creatives has been hugely popular within the TikTok community, and with Spotlight, Snapchat wants to raise the competitive stakes.
Our hope is that Spotlight continues to break down barriers to content creation and by democratising both distribution and the ability to earn, encourages Snapchatters to be creative and express themselves.
Consumption rates on Snapchat in the MENA region are often higher than the global average, with over 85 per cent of daily users interacting with Lenses every day. The region’s Snapchat generation is 1.2 times more likely than non-Snapchatters to feel like they are a part of others’ lives via their stories on social, communication, and camera apps.