The Miss Universe Organisation announced on March 3, 2021 that the competition would be held on May 16, 2021, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, United States. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition has been postponed from late 2020 to mid 2021.
More than 70 stunning ladies will compete for the coveted crown. Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa will crown her successor at the end of the event finale.
Zozibini Tunzi from South Africa was crowned Miss Universe 2019 on December 8, 2019 at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, US. Tunzi now holds the record of longest reign of 465 days after the competition was postponed from late 2020 to mid 2021.
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray from the Philippines crowned the beauty queen at the end of the event finale and she became the third representative from South Africa to win the title and the first black woman to win the title since Leila Lopes who was crowned in 2011.
It was reported that popular Miss Universe host Steve Harvey -- who has taken the stage every year since 2015 -- will not be returning due to a scheduling conflict.
Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant that is run by the United States–based Miss Universe Organisation.
It is one of the most watched pageants in the world with an estimated audience of over 500 million viewers in over 190 territories. Along with Miss World, Miss International, and Miss Earth, Miss Universe is one of the Big Four international beauty pageants.
The title "Miss Universe" was first used by the International Pageant of Pulchritude in 1926.
This contest was held annually until 1935, when the Great Depression and other events preceding World War II led to its demise.
The current Miss Universe pageant was founded in 1952 by Pacific Knitting Mills, a California-based clothing company and manufacturer of Catalina Swimwear.
The first Miss Universe Pageant was held in Long Beach, California in 1952. It was won by Armi Kuusela from Finland, who gave up her title, though not officially, to get married, shortly before her year was completed.
The pageant was first televised in 1955. CBS began broadcasting the combined Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants in 1960, and as separate contests in 1965.
