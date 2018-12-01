In technical analysis patterns that occur on a monthly chart are considered to be much more significant than patterns on shorter time periods, such as weekly or daily charts. Last month’s closing to a new trend low shows that the bearish trend is well in place and may still continue for some period of time. On top of that, a daily close below the 2016 low will trigger a bearish continuation of multi-year decline that started from the 2014 highs. It would also open up the possibility that the DFMGI could fall much further than might be expected.