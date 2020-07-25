How investors view short- and long-term global and regional prospects

The survey indicated that 46 per cent investors said they were optimistic on the global economy over the next 12 months, up from 40 per cent three months prior, while 38 per cent were pessimistic, down from 45 per cent.

While 52 per cent said they were optimistic on their own region’s economy over the next 12 months, up from 46 per cent, similar percentage of investors said they were optimistic on stocks in their own region over the next six months, up from 45 per cent.

Among UAE investors, 73 per cent of the UAE investors said they were optimistic about the global economy over the next year, whereas 14 per cent were pessimistic. Also, 77 per cent of the UAE investors said they were optimistic about their own region’s economy over the next 12 months.

The study also revealed that for the long term, 80 per cent of UAE investors said they were optimistic about their own region’s economy for the next decade.

