Dodge has upped its four-door muscle car game with the new 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, which is being touted as the most powerful and fastest mass-produced saloon in the world.
The super saloon is powered by a supercharged 6.2-litre Hemi V8 engine that’s good for 797 horsepower and 958Nm of torque.
The Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye’s engine has 25 major component upgrades, including a larger supercharger, strengthened connecting rods and pistons, high-speed valve train, fuel injection system and improved lubrication system.
The newly designed performance hood on the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye has a functional hood scoop that provides maximum air intake to the supercharged power plant boosting its power.
The Redeye’s eight-speed automatic transmission gets an upgraded torque converter that delivers an 18 percent increase in torque multiplication when compared with the standard Charger SRT Hellcat.
The car boasts a top speed of 203mph (327kph) and runs 1.2 seconds faster than the Charger SRT Hellcat on a 2.1-mile (3.4km) road course, which equal to about 7 car lengths after one lap. It’s also the quickest production Charger ever with a quarter-mile elapsed time of 10.6 seconds at 129mph (208kph).
“The magic of the Dodge Charger is that it delivers all the performance of a true American muscle car while also being able to deliver a family of four or five, day in and day out,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The Charger is a big, comfortable, five-passenger sedan that can run the quarter-mile in the mid-10s, 0-60 in the mid 3s and reach a top speed of 203 mph, and be your daily driver.”
