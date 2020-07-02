1 of 14
Tokyo Disney Resort welcomed visitors for the first time in four months after being closed due to the coronavirus, with fans practicing social distance as they returned to see Mickey Mouse and other beloved characters.
Image Credit: Japan News-Yomiuri
Visitors in face masks queuing on floor marks clapped as the gates of the Magic Kingdom reopened, and were encouraged to clean hands, pay without cash and avoid screaming while enjoying one of Japan's largest theme parks.
Image Credit: AFP
The resort will operate at a 50% capacity for the foreseeable future, while parades and shows remain suspended.
Image Credit: AFP
But the new norm did not dampen the enthusiasm of Disney lovers like university student Momoka Mitsui. "I'm over the moon just to be able to get inside Disneyland," said the 18-year old who visited the park with a friend, both sporting face masks and matching Mickey Mouse headbands.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Tokyo, which has seen the highest number of coronavirus cases in Japan, allowed amusement parks to reopen in mid-June - later than those in some other regions - after the government lifted the national state of emergency in late May. Pictured: Visitors practice social distancing while waiting to enter the park during the reopening of Tokyo Disneyland.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Other precautions being taken to protect against the disease at the park include temperature screening and the mandatory use of face masks, according to operations procedures published on the Tokyo Disney Resort's website last week.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Staff members are also asking guests to refrain from screaming loudly on rides, in accordance with guidelines first published by Japan's main amusement park associations in May. Above: A staff member holds a sign to remind visitors to practice social distancing.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Masahiko Endo, a 37-year-old care worker from Tokyo, said he agreed with the decision to limit the number of guests entering the park located some 15 kilometres away from central Tokyo.
Image Credit: AP
"I hope the pandemic will be contained soon, so that Disney can go back to being a place anyone can visit," he said, clinching a Duffy the Disney Bear toy.
Image Credit: AP
Tokyo Disney Resort, consisting of both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, is the third Disney-themed park globally to reopen following the coronavirus pandemic, according to operator Oriental Land.
Image Credit: AFP
It attracted over 32.5 million visitors annually in 2018 and had sales of 437 billion yen ($4.06 billion) in fiscal 2019.
Image Credit: AP
A staff member holds a sign to remind visitors to practice social distancing during the reopening of Tokyo Disneyland, at the entrance gate of Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, east of Tokyo.
Image Credit: REUTERS
People arrive at Tokyo Disneyland during the reopening.
Image Credit: AFP
Visitors take a photo after the reopening of Tokyo Disneyland,
Image Credit: REUTERS