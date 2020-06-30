1 of 4
To mark its 160th anniversary, Swiss brand TAG Heuer has introduced its second collector’s edition – the Carrera 160 Years Montreal Limited Edition. This watch takes the classic design codes of the 1960’s era Carrera chronograph but adds some elements of another popular chronograph from the 1970s.
The Carrera is one of the most recognizable chronographs ever made. It was launched in 1962 by then-CEO Jack Heuer and was named for the Carrera Panamericana road race. The new chronograph is identical in shape to the first collector’s edition launched in January but its color scheme echoes the red, yellow, and blue colour palette used on the Heuer Montreal (Ref. 110593W), a cushion case bi-compax chronograph from 1972.
Like all of the Heuer Carrera heritage models, the polished stainless-steel case measures 39 mm and sports a polished fixed bezel with a box-shaped sapphire crystal. The matte white dial carries the vintage Heuer logo (TAG Group acquired Heuer only in 1985) and features a three blue subdials; the chronograph minute counter at 3 o’clock aligns has three yellow lines, curving from 1-to-5, 10-to-15, and 20-to-25 just like in the 1972 Montreal model. Yellow Super-Luminova accents are seen on the minute and hour hands, and the hour plots, while the central chronograph seconds hand has a bold red lacquer finish. A 60-second-minute scale circles the outer edge of the dial.
The modern Calibre Heuer 02 powers this watch. A self-winding movement with a column wheel and a vertical clutch for the chronograph function, it has a power reserve of 80 hours. The watch is paired with a blue alligator leather strap fastened by a steel folding clasp with double safety button. Limited to 1,000 pieces, the watch is available at TAG Heuer boutiques and is priced at AED24,450.
