Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power Co. is planning to raise SR7.1 billion or $1.9 billion by issuing stock to existing shareholders, capitalizing on a more than sixfold increase in its share price since a 2021 listing.

Funds from the rights issue will help the power producer finance plans to triple its assets by the end of the decade. It sees spending on its share of projects growing to as much as $2.5 billion annually through to 2030 from a previous range of $1 billion to $1.3 billion, it said in a filing Tuesday. The Riyadh-based company is 44% owned by the Saudi wealth fund, Public Investment Fund.