PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has announced the successful sale of its entire equity interest in Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) and Yas Clinic Group.

"The move marks a strategic step in PureHealth’s ongoing commitment to its overarching strategy to streamline operations and reallocate resources towards profitable business activities and extract synergies across PureHealth Group," the healthcare operator said.

"With this sale, PureHealth will enhance its focus on advancing specialised healthcare services previously offered at ADSCC and Yas Clinic at Sheikh Shakbout Medical City (SSMC)."

PureHealth recently announced the full integration of SSMC, which is the UAE’s premier healthcare complex. SSMC features stem cell therapy facilities and clinical expertise, offering specialised services. These services will now be integrated and further developed at SSMC, complementing the overall group operations.