Emirate’s Islamic bond offerings listed on exchange now at $3.45b

Dubai: Nasdaq Dubai said it has listed sukuk worth $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) issued by the emirate of Sharjah.

The issuance takes the emirate’s total sukuk value on the Middle East financial exchange to $3.45 billion (Dh12.67 billion).

The joint lead managers for the latest listing are the Arab Banking Corporation, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC Bank, KFH Capital Investment Company, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. The legal advisers to the emirate of Sharjah were Clifford Chance, and Maples and Calder (Dubai).