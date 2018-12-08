Of greater significance than last week’s performance however, is the fact that the DFMGI has not only closed below the prior long-term swing low support of 2,590.72 from January 2016, but it has closed below it on a weekly basis. As the index fell last week there was no sign of support at the 2016 lows. This is contrary to the clear support seen in 2016 as the index quickly turned higher back then and moved into a sustained rally. Technically, last week’s action is long-term bearish a continuation of the decline that began off the 2014 highs has been triggered. Therefore, the possibility of an acceleration in downside momentum has increased. Further, any chance for a recovery has been extended into the future as there is no sign of a bottom.