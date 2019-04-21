Shaikh Saqer Humaid Al Qasimi has been appointed as the Chairman of the board

Dubai: Julphar Pharmaceuticals said on Sunday it has appointed new members to its board of directors following its annual general assembly on April 18.

Shaikh Saqer Humaid Al Qasimi has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board, Yousef Ali Mohammad as Vice-Chairman, Abdulaziz Abdulla Salem Al Zaabi, and Khaled Abdulla Yousef Al Abdullah and Razi Adel Ahmed Doulani as board members. They will join the board effective immediately.

“These appointments mark a significant step in our transformative journey. Our board members bring a wealth of diverse experience and a host of relevant skills and expertise that will enhance Julphar’s Board and help guide the company and shape its future,” said Jerome Carle, General Manager of Julphar in a statement.

The company had earlier reported a net loss of Dh153 million on revenues of Dh863 million for 2018, resulting in cost reductions and steps to maximise cash flows.