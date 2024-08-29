The timing of the IPO 'remains subject to regulatory approvals, market conditions and further resolutions of the management board' of the talabat parent company Delivery Hero.

It was in 2016 that Delivery Hero bought talabat as part of a wider deal with Rocket Internet, a haloed name when it comes to investing in web businesses. The latter had acquired talabat, which was launched in Kuwait, in 2015 for $170 million, one of the bigger deals for web-based businesses in the Middle East at the time.

While the timing of the IPO is to be decided, talabat's entry into DFM further opens up the retail and F&B services sector on the index. Spinneys, the grocer, is there, and so are Dubai Refreshments (the Pepsi Cola bottler) and Emirates Reem Investments Co. (which owns Jeema bottled water brand, among other F&B brands).

On ADX, there is Americana Restaurants, the biggest name in the Middle East in its space and franchisee for Pizza Hut and more. Another F&B focused listed company is Agthia.