Dubai: Dubai stocks headed lower and Abu Dhabi index closed the day little changed as the markets took a breather after three days of back-to-back gains lured investors into profit-booking.

Dubai Financial Market traded 0.5 per cent higher at its peak during the session before moving downward to close the day lower by 0.3 per cent at 2,550 points. The drop comes after the last three consecutive days of gains coupled with morning advances helped the index appreciate an aggregate 3 per cent. The back-to-back gains proved enough to lure investors into encashing their positions in their quest for safe play in a volatile situation as the pandemic is still far from over.

Taking a pause

Property shares, which were instrumental in the recent run of gains, dropped to play the biggest drag on the index with Emaar Properties, Union Properties, Deyaar Development and Emaar Development all ending the session in red. But the pause in real estate shares appears to be temporary as there's a lot happening that heralds bright days ahead.

Recent reports offer signals that the Dubai property market has begun bottoming out particularly with its prime segment attracting more buyers in the last few months. The emirate's real estate is expected to get a further boost from recent ease of conflict within GCC countries and normalization of ties with Israel. All this comes on the top of the government's 2040 urban development plan that aims to more than double the tourism and hotel capacity.

Banks move sideways