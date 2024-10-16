Dubai: Known for its ports and free zones, Dubai's DP World is now buying shipping containers.

In fact, it has acquired 47,000 TEUs that are 'registered and branded to the company'. This is the first time DP World has done so. "The new containers will increase DP World’s cargo capacity and ability to respond quickly and flexibly to customer needs," said a statement.

It will help customers have a 'seamless access to critical container capacity', ensuring for 'periods of peak demand or unexpected disruptions, they have the ability to keep goods moving'.

"By enhancing its control over delivery schedules, DP World can minimise risk of delays, which makes customers’ supply chains more resilient and responsive in today’s fast-paced environment," the statement added.

The last 4-5 years have been particularly fluid for the global shipping and trade sectors. There was the super-premiums charges on containers in the months after the Covid pandemic broke out. Container availability itself was an issue.

While things have improved considerably, having its own shipping containers give DP World - and by extension, its clients - enough flexibility on capacity.