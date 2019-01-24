Emaar Properties has been one of the worst performing stocks with shares losing nearly 40 per cent of its value. Among other stocks, Dubai Islamic Bank closed 0.39 per cent higher at Dh5.14, while DP World closed more than 2 per cent lower at $16.09. Aramex was nearly 1 per cent lower at Dh4.05. Banks again came to the rescue on the Abu Dhabi index, which closed 0.97 per cent higher at 5,019.16.