Dubai: The Dubai school operator Taaleem has reported Dh945.2 million for its 2023-24 financial year (the 12 months ending August), which is a 33.1% surge from a year before. Taking in more student enrolments and new schools helped the DFM-listed company, whose net profit clocked Dh182 million, a sturdy 55.1% up.

"As we close FY2023/24, we are strategically positioned for even greater growth within the UAE’s thriving education sector," said Khalid Al Tayer, Chairman. "We are thrilled to move forward with the creation of two super-premium schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"Partnering with one of the leading education brands globally, the two schools are designed to cater to upper-income families seeking exclusive educational experiences." He was referring to Taaleem's recent tie up with the premium British school operator Eton. The first Eton branded schools in the UAE will open in time for the 2026-27 academic year.

For now, there was the opening in August last of the Dubai British School (DBS) Jumeira, which in turn made 'history as the first school in Dubai to open with 500+ students enroled'.

Total student enrolment for the financial year gone buy was a shade under 38,000. There is also construction of a Dubai British School Mira, the fifth branch in the DBS network, and on track for completion by August 2025.

For the Eton Dubai facility, Taaleem has secured an 'exceptional' 34,600 square meter plot, which is 'strategically situated in one of the most high-demand areas with key catchment convergence'. The facility will have capacity for up to 1,800 students.

According to Alan Williamson, CEO, "the demand for high quality education (in the UAE) has never been greater. This influx of professionals and their families highlights the increasing need for diverse, world-class educational offerings that meet the aspirations of those who call the UAE home.

"We continue to invest in enhancing our portfolio."

5-year strategy