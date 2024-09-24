Empower has been adding to its capacity and winning major contracts, notably the one for the Al Habtoor tower on Shaikh Zayed Road. The H1-2024 EBITDA tally was Dh693 million, a gain of 6 per cent year-on-year and net profit at Dh390 million. The stock is trading at Dh1.74, up by over 4 per cent year-to-date.