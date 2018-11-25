Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. closed 0.34 per cent lower at 8.77 riyals. “The trend still remains strong in Shaker and a break over shall push its way up towards the next target at 9.90 riyals in the short term. Traders may look to book partial profits and balance hold with stop loss trailed higher to the breakeven,” Shiv Prakash, senior analyst with First Abu Dhabi Bank Securities, said in a note.