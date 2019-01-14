“Abu Dhabi remains fairly quiet at this time pending earnings with something to look forward to from Dana Gas this week amid retreating oil prices and what seems to be a never ending tension spiral between the US and China that could impact global currencies and commodities,” Issam Kassabieh, Senior Financial Analyst at Menacorp said. “Trading is expected to pick up between the middle of January and end of February as more news surfaces,” Kassabieh said.