Dubai: Bahrain's non-oil sector continued its strong performance, with re-exports soaring 22 per cent to $161 million (Dh591 million) in July compared to the same period last year, according to a recent report from the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA).

Re-exportation is when a country exports goods that it had previously imported without altering them.

Re-exports involves bringing goods into a country for subsequent shipment elsewhere, serve as a key measure of a nation's role as a trade hub. Bahrain's strategic location has made it a favoured destination for businesses aiming to distribute products throughout the region.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia remained Bahrain’s top re-export markets, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total. Among the most re-exported items were private cars, gold ingots, and smartphones.

Bahrain’s non-oil exports rose by 4 per cent to BD337 million. Saudi Arabia was the largest market for these exports, followed by the US and the UAE. Aluminium products, including ores, concentrates, and alloys, were the primary items exported.

Imports also saw a 5 per cent increase, reaching $894 million (Dh3.2 billion). China led as the top supplier, followed by Australia and Brazil. Key imported goods included aluminium oxide, iron ore, and automobiles.

The trade deficit, the difference between imports and exports, slightly narrowed to $175 million (Dh642 million) in July from $180 million (Dh661 million) the previous year.