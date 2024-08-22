Dubai: Sinopec, a Chinese oil, and gas company, announces its successful bid for the Sabtank Amiral tank farm project in Saudi Arabia.

This project is designed to support the Amiral Project, a petrochemical complex developed collaboratively by Saudi oil giant Aramco and French energy firm Total Energies, according to a statement made by Sinopec.

The Amiral project has a goal to sustainably develop petrochemicals from advantaged feedstocks by maximising the synergies within its major integrated platforms operating in growth markets.

The new facility will handle the storage, export, and import of biobutadiene and Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE), essential for the operations of the Amiral complex.