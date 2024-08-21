Dubai: ACWA Power announces the commencement of construction for the Biruni independent power plant project in Karakalpakstan, Uzbekistan.

ACWA Power is a developer, investor, co-owner, and operator of a portfolio of power generation and desalinated water production plants with a presence in 13 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Central and South-East Asia

This initiative will feature the development of a 200 MW wind power plant and a 100 MW battery storage system in the Biruni region. With an investment of $260 million (Dh954 million), the project is being executed in collaboration with Uzbekistan’s National Electricity Grid, according to a report by Saudi financial news portal Argaam.com.

Upon completion, the Biruni project is expected to generate 800 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually, enough to power approximately 292,000 homes. It will supply 212 million cubic metres of natural gas and contribute to a reduction in carbon emissions by 336,000 tons each year, as stated by the company.