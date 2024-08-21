Dubai: Foster + Partners, a British architecture firm, has been tasked with creating Riyadh’s airport master plan, which will span 57 square kilometres, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing the Public Investment Fund-owned King Salman International Airport Development Company.

British and American firms are among the contractors selected for the development of the expansive King Salman International Airport in Riyadh.

US-based engineering consultancy Jacobs will handle the detailed master plan and runway design. Mace, a global consultancy, and construction company based in London, will implement international best practices, innovative solutions, and advanced methodologies throughout the planning and construction phases.

Nera, a Saudi technical and operational solutions provider, will manage the airspace design to enhance air traffic efficiency and operations using cutting-edge technologies. The airport’s master plan was unveiled by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) in November 2022.

The new King Salman International Airport is set to become one of the largest airports globally, featuring six runways and incorporating the existing terminals from King Khalid International Airport, which has been in operation since 1983.