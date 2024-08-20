Dubai: Candela P-12, the first electric hydrofoil ship, is set to service the water network in Neom, the sustainable urban development project in northwest Saudi Arabia.
Neom has placed an order for eight of the electric shuttle ships, marking the largest order ever for Candela. The Candela P-12, which launched last year, will begin its public transport debut in Stockholm, in the fall of 2024.
How does the Candela P-12 work?
Utilising computer-guided hydrofoils, the P-12 glides above the waves, using 80 per cent less energy than traditional ships. This efficiency allows it to achieve both high speeds and long ranges previously unattainable for electric vessels, with a top speed of 25 knots and over 2 hours of endurance.
The Candela P-12 can accommodate between 20 and 30 passengers, depending on its configuration. Its electric C-POD motors, housed in underwater pods, operate silently, minimising disturbance to marine life.
This will facilitate transportations for Neom visitors with a short boat trip.