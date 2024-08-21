Dubai: Hamad International Airport reports that July marked the busiest month in its history, accommodating 4.73 million passengers.

This achievement signifies a 10.2 per cent increase from July of the previous year, reinforcing the airport’s position as a global aviation hub.

Hamad International Airport attributes this surge in passenger numbers to several key factors. Increased flight frequencies by airline partners, driven by heightened summer demand, played a significant role. Furthermore, Qatar Airways, the national carrier, expanded its destination network and introduced seasonal summer services, further boosting the airport’s connectivity.

Total aircraft movements at Hamad International Airport in July ros.e by 3.9 per cent compared to the previous month. The load factor, which measures flight occupancy, reached 82.8 per cent, highlighting a high utilisation of available capacity.

This new record surpasses the previous busiest month, which was January of this year when the airport served 4.5 million passengers.