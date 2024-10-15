Dubai: Soon, UAE organizations out to hire tech talent with AI project backgrounds will have to ask how much more they need to pay to sign them up right now. Because there clearly aren’t enough candidates available for all the demand that’s there.

Also, many AI specialists are out to do project work on a freelance consultancy basis, and UAE companies are willing to meet their terms if it comes to that.

But if it’s finding a job that these individuals want, then ‘as of recent data, the general range for mid-level AI roles in the UAE spans approximately Dh250,000 to Dh400,000 annually,” said Ola Haddad, General Manager at Bayt.com. “This (salary) range reflects the complex nature of AI expertise in the job market. And highlights the premium placed on talents capable of driving AI initiatives and processes within organizations.”

All this in a marketplace where there is clear ‘talent scarcity’ for AI specific job roles. Which is why many HR chiefs and consultancies believe today’s salary range could be the ‘starting point of job negotiations’ as early as 12 months from now.

“AI’s dynamic nature coupled with the scarcity of seasoned professionals who possess not just the technical knowhow, but also the strategic elements to implement AI effectively, creates a competitive job market,” said Ola. “(And) organizations are prepared to offer attractive packages to secure the right talent.

"Organizations (are) instituting dedicated AI roles and departments, signifying a clear trend toward recognizing AI as a central pillar in their operational and strategic frameworks."

In the context of recruiting talent, AI's impact has been nothing short of revolutionary. - Ola Haddad of Bayt.com

Other consultancies specializing in hiring for the tech sector are also unanimous on this point, that for the right skillsets and track record, payment terms and incentives are not going to be a barrier. (Some employers are even making sure to include strict clauses into their new hire contracts to make sure they do not jump at the first available opportunity promising a 15-20% salary hike.)

By early to mid-2025, a better picture of actual AI needs in the UAE and other Gulf economies should emerge. That too would be the time to get a grip on hiring trends needed to fill those roles.

“The two big worries for businesses when it comes to AI is whether they can afford to delay any project implementation,” said a consultant. “The other concern is how much they will need to spend on IT personnel to take care of this work.”

Jobs in government or business

Businesses realise that for tech positions, government or semi-government organisations could be the biggest competition in the job market. And perks too have historically been better in the government sector.

To date, some of the biggest AI specific projects have come from government entities. The UAE even came out with an official stance on its AI policy to ‘reinforce its global leadership in technology’.

“The UAE has become a significant player in the global governance of AI, actively contributing to international policy discussions and helping define the standards and frameworks that will shape the future of AI official stance on AI policy internationally,” said Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

The UAE has already set the frameworks, identified key industries that will benefit from AI, and going fully into the actual project implementation phase where possible.

More AI, more power, more date centers

“The construction of local data centers remain crucial, and the UAE and Saudi Arabia are prioritizing data localization,” said Hyther Nizam, President – MEA at the software firm Zoho Corp.

“The UAE is investing in constructing some of the world's largest data centres. On the other hand, specialised hardware like GPUs, which are designed for parallel processing, are becoming increasingly important to, not only supply but also optimise to scaling AI workloads across multiple GPUs.

“Governments in the region are already taking steps towards local semiconductor production, aiming to reduce dependency on foreign suppliers and achieve technological independence.”

The UAE is investing in constructing some of the world's largest data centres - Hyther Nizam of Zoho Corp.

Adding up to a new job rush

These too will create their own job rush.

This is what private sector employers seeking tech professionals with AI credentials should keep in mind.

“The compensation landscape for AI professionals in the UAE reflects the growing recognition of the value these roles bring to organization,” said Ola. “ Salaries for mid-level AI personnel vary, influenced by several factors such as experience, industry, and the specificity of the role.

“This variability underscores the dynamic nature of the AI job market and the complex demands for skills within this space.”