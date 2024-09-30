Dubai: The ADX-listed PureHealth is close to acquiring Hellenic Healthcare Group, the biggest hospital operator in Greece and Cyprus, according to market sources.

If the deal closes, it would mean Purehealth has bought out the stake held by the investment firm CVC in Hellenic. The latter operates 10 hospitals and takes care of more than 1.3 million patients annually.

For PureHealth, the deal would mark another step in its overseas expansion through ownership or strategic stakes in established healthcare operators. (PureHealth declined to confirm whether the deal for the Hellenic is done or not.)

The Abu Dhabi company kicked off its European foray after acquiring Circle Health Group, the UK’s largest private healthcare operator for $1.2 billion.