Dubai: Abu Dhabi-based holding company ADQ is merging its healthcare support service entities - Rafed and Union71 - within Pure Health.
Under the terms of the agreement, ADQ will transfer its ownership to Pure Health and receive a stake in the new healthcare services provider. The company will be “well positioned to serve hospitals, integrated healthcare systems, healthcare suppliers, the federal government, and others across the spectrum of care throughout the UAE,” ADQ said in a statement.
The merger of Rafed and Union71 within Pure Health will create a “robust and synergetic healthcare organization, thereby elevating the UAE’s global position as a leader in healthcare,” the statement said.
The transactions are subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.
Full scale integration
“This transaction provides a unique opportunity to create a platform for healthcare support services with greater scale and further synergies in delivering reliable and innovative medical screening and lab testing, medical equipment distribution and group purchasing organisation services,” said Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, CEO of ADQ.
Pure Health manages a network of hospitals, medical visa screening services and 120 laboratories in the UAE, making it the largest laboratory operator in the GCC.
“As an established lab operator - and now a trusted healthcare partner in hospital management - we are pleased and excited to be broadening our services portfolio under the merger with Rafed and Union71,” said Farhan Malik, CEO of Pure Health. “We are confident that ADQ’s large healthcare and pharmaceutical portfolio and access to the Abu Dhabi healthcare market will grow our operations and reach across the UAE healthcare ecosystem.”