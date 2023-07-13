Dubai: Ethmar International Holding (EIH) has reported a significant increase in net profit, reaching Dh445 million in the first-half of 2023 compared to approximately Dh24 million during the same period last year. This represents a notable rise of Dh421 million, showcasing EIH’s efforts to diversify revenue sources.
“This remarkable increase reflects the continuous efforts of EIH to diversify its revenue sources, which will further consolidate its position as a successful holding company,” it said in a statement.
The company’s total assets have also surged from Dh7.7 million to over Dh2.23 billion, while total equity increased to approximately Dh1.35 billion, compared to Dh66.3 million in the previous year.
“With exceptional and successful positive results in the first half of the year, EIH Ethmar International Holding proudly showcases its strong and resilient business performance across all sectors, further solidifying its position as a key player in the region,” said Ali El Gebely, Managing Director and Group CEO of EIH. “Committed to providing a thriving and prosperous business environment, EIH aligns its investment strategies with the principles of development, diversity, and governance, adhering to the highest standards and international best practices.”