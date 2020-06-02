The Indian economy is not sufficiently insulated that a prolonged lockdown can cause. Moody's reckons the credit crunch situation will get far worse. Image Credit: AFP

Mumbai: Stress among Indian lenders may be "deeper and broader" than thought, adding more risks to the already battered economy, according to Moody's Investor Services.

"A deeper and more prolonged credit crunch would constrain" gross domestic product growth further, and that "in turn would increase the pressure on financial institutions' balance-sheets," according to the ratings company. Moody's has cut India's sovereign rating by one step to the lowest investment grade.

Moody's downgrade comes days after India's central bank said it expects the economy will contract for the first time in more than four decades. India already has the world's worst bad loan pile, and Moody's said subdued economic growth is likely to further weaken asset quality and the health of banks and non-bank financial institutions.

The rating firm doesn't expect the credit crunch in the sector to be resolved quickly.

Negative outlook all round

Moody's also kept its negative outlook on the country's sovereign ratings, citing mutually-reinforcing risks from stresses in the economy and the financial system that could lead to a more severe and prolonged erosion in India's fiscal strength. Its global peers - S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings - have a stable outlook on the nation's sovereign debt grade.