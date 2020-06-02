1 of 6
Nostalgia plays a significant role in the automobile business. Throwbacks to heritage models and design cues that hark back to the Fifties and the Sixties are surefire ways of boosting sales numbers. This week, Porsche, which has plenty of heritage to tap into, has announced a new model with design elements from the 1950s and early 1960s.
Image Credit: Porsche
2 of 6
The 2021 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition is the first of four special Heritage Design models planned by the Zuffenhausen brand. In this new variant, Porsche designers have reinterpreted historical exterior and interior styling elements and combined these with the latest technology features.
Image Credit: Porsche
3 of 6
Exterior changes include exclusive paintwork in Cherry Metallic and the option of four other exterior colours along with gold logos, adding to the authentic 1950s-style look. The exterior of the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition also features white livery with a historical design. The spear-shaped graphic elements on the front fenders are a throwback to the early days of Porsche motorsports.
Image Credit: Porsche
4 of 6
The Porsche Heritage badge on the rear decklid grille is reminiscent of the one that was awarded back in the day when a Porsche 356 reached the 100,000 kilometre mark. This quality seal from the past – with a modern twist – will grace the rear of all four Porsche Heritage Design models.
Image Credit: Porsche
5 of 6
The interior also pays tribute to the past: the exclusive two-tone leather interior combines Bordeaux Red leather with OLEA club leather in Atacama Beige, or Black leather with OLEA club leather in Atacama Beige. The use of corduroy on seats and door trims signals the return of a material previously used in the Porsche 356. The tachometer and dash-mounted stopwatch of the standard Sport Chrono Package feature green illumination. A metal badge on the trim panel of the dashboard displays the individual limited edition number.
Image Credit: Porsche
6 of 6
The 2021 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition has a retail price of $180,600, and is expected to reach US dealers in late 2020. Along with the introduction of the special edition, certain interior elements will be available as part of the Heritage Design package for all current 911 models. Additionally, Porsche Design has created a high-quality chronograph, also a limited edition, which will be offered for sale exclusively to customers purchasing the special model.
Image Credit: Porsche